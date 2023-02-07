Madonna Blames ‘Ageism & Misogyny’ for Backlash About Her Appearance at 2023 Grammys

Madonna took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 5) to introduce Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ performance of their Grammy-winning song, “Unholy,” applauding the duo for being daring, provocative, controversial and dangerous in music.

Explore Explore Madonna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

However, her powerful speech was thrown to the side following the telecast, as the Internet began to criticize how different the pop icon looked, accusing the “Vogue” singer of botched plastic surgery and generally attacking her appearance.

In a new post shared to Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 7), Madge fired back at the haters with a series of clips in which she’s seen smiling and partying at the awards show. “It was an honor for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys. I had wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy,” Madonna wrote, before addressing the backlash.

“Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!” she wrote. “Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

Madonna went on to note that she has “never apologized” for her appearance, and she’s “not going to start,” before referencing Beyoncé’s Renaissance hit, “Break My Soul.” “I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come,” she wrote.

The icon concluded by fittingly writing, “Bow down b—-es!”

See her full post below.