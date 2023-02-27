×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Madonna Remembers Late Brother Anthony Ciccone, Thanks Him for Planting ‘Many Important Seeds’ for Her

Madonna's older brother died over the weekend at age 66.

Madonna
Madonna attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan/GI for Burberry

Madonna took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (Feb. 27) to remember her older brother Anthony Ciccone, who died over the weekend at age 66.

“Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Buddhism, Taoism, Charles Bukowski, Richard Brautigan, Jack Kerouac, Expansive Thinking, Outside the Box,” the Queen of Pop wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting at a table with her brother and their group of friends. “You planted many important seeds.”

See the photo here on Madonna’s Instagram Story before it disappears.

Related

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Reveals to Justin Bieber Her Favorite Album Right Now (It's Not One of His)

Explore

Explore

Madonna

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Madonna’s brother-in-law Joe Henry, a musician who is married to the icon’s sister Melanie Ciccone, announced the news of Anthony’s passing via Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 25). “My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening,” Henry wrote alongside a photo of his brother-in-law. “I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone. As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can.”

Henry continued, “But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains — with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision.”

Further details about Ciccone’s passing were not provided.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad