Madonna Teases She’s ‘Back At It’ in the Recording Studio

Is a new Madonna album on the way? Well, the superstar appears to be cooking something up in the studio.

“Back at it……..,” Her Madgesty tweeted Friday afternoon (Sept. 30) alongside four snaps of herself hard at work in the recording booth. In two of the pics, the singer is hunched over a laptop, transcribing her handwritten notes (or lyrics?), though whatever she was writing has been redacted. In another, she sits at piano, wearing sunglasses and fingerless black gloves with her pink hair in stark contrast to the instrument’s bright red finish.

Just last month, Madonna released Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, a remix collection of her record 50 chart-topping hits on Billboard‘s Dance Club Songs chart, ranging from 1983’s “Holiday” to 2019’s “I Don’t Search I Find.” The compilation earned the pop legend her third No. 1 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart (dated Sept. 3).

Meanwhile, the icon’s last proper full-length album of new material was 2019’s Madame X, which became her ninth career No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the singles “Medellín” with Maluma, “Crave” with Swae Lee, album closer “I Rise,” and the original version of “I Don’t Search I Find.” Inspired by her life in Lisbon, Portugal, the Latin-influenced record also included collaborations with Quavo (“Future”), Anitta (“Faz Gostoso”) and another with Maluma (“Bitch I’m Loca”).

Since Madame X, she’s teamed up with Beyoncé on “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” Saucy Santana on the “Material Girl”-sampling “Material Gworrllllllll!” and Tokischa on “Hung Up on Tokischa.”

Check out Madonna’s new snaps from the recording studio below.