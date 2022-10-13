Watch Madonna Party Like a Rockstar With Post Malone at Madison Square Garden

Madonna partied with Post Malone during his concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. While Malone was the star onstage, the “Material Girl” definitely stole the show backstage.

“Get f—ed up motherf—ers!” she shouts in a video posted to her Instagram before rocking out to Malone’s eight-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song “Rockstar” with her crew.

The 64-year-old pop icon was appropriately dressed for the occasion in an all-black outfit with suspenders, a heap of silver jewelry, and bedazzled silver sunglasses. The superstar also sported bubblegum-pink hair, a departure from her usual blond tresses.

Madonna spent time with Malone backstage after his concert, posting a photo of herself with the “White Iverson” rapper backstage, a bottle of French wine between them. She embraced Malone before showing off her flexibility, swinging her legs in the air.

The pair also jokingly showed off their French skills, complete with an over-the-top French accent.

“Drinking this wine from Provence, and then later on we’re gonna have a croissant,” said Madonna, later adding, “Excusez moi?”

It seems Madonna and Malone now have a little French inside joke — she even captioned her post “Croissant” with a croissant emoji.

The concert is part of Post’s Twelve Carat Tour, and it comes just weeks after he was hospitalized for difficulty breathing following his fall through a hole onstage during his concert in St. Louis.