Madonna Embraces a Bouquet of Roses in Post-Hospitalization Photo: ‘A Single Rose Can Be My Garden’

Madonna is feeling the love following her recent hospitalization and wants to thank fans for their continued support.

On Tuesday (July 18), the Queen of Pop returned to Instagram after her time in the ICU with a serious bacterial infection and shared a few images with her followers.

The first photo features the pop icon embracing and smelling a large bouquet of pink roses while bare-faced. “‘A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world.’ Thank You,” she captioned the image, quoting writer Leo Buscaglia along with a black heart and red rose emoji.

Madonna also shared two pictures to her Instagram Stories of her cuddling a large purple octopus stuffed animal while gazing into the camera.

The trio of images come after Madonna shared an update on her health with fans July 10. The 64-year-old singer’s health scare prompted the postponement of her career-spanning Celebration world tour, which will skip the planned North American dates this summer and instead launch with her European leg in the fall.

“I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she wrote, adding that her first thought upon waking in the hospital was her six children. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she continued. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna stated that her primary concern at the moment is making sure she is in good health so the show can eventually go on. “I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!” she promised. “The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”

See Madonna’s most recent Instagram post here.