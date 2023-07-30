Madonna Thanks Her Kids & Friends for Their Support One Month After Hospitalization: ‘How Lucky I Am to Be Alive’

Madonna was thankful for the kindness of her loved ones when she was hospitalized and recovering from a bacterial infection last month.

The 64-year-old pop icon’s infection was “serious,” according to manager Guy Oseary, and landed her in the ICU for a few days.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” Madonna wrote to fans on Sunday (July 30). She posted the update on her official social media accounts.



“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” said Madonna. “But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”



She added, “So did the love and support from my friends.”

In her letter, Madonna described an incredible gift she received from manager Oseary while she was recuperating: “A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance.”



“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!” she wrote.

Explore Explore Madonna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In a video posted earlier in the week, the singer promoted the 40th anniversary celebration of her 1983 debut album and the song that helped boost her to global stardom, “Lucky Star.”

On the Thursday post she noted, “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!”

See Madonna’s latest update plus new photos she shared, on Instagram here.