Watch Madonna Play a Star-Studded, NSFW Round of Truth or Dare to Tease Her Upcoming Tour

Your move, Your Madgesty. Madonna played a star-studded game of truth or dare on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to tease her upcoming Celebration Tour.

In the video, the superstar faces off against Amy Schumer at a table surrounded by the likes of Lil Wayne, Jack Black, Meg Statler, Kate Berlant, Diplo and Eric André. “I just want to make sure you all know why you’re here. Amy Schumer, truth or dare?” Madonna asks to kick off the festivities, to which the comedian gamely responds, “Dare, b—h.”

Let’s just say the dare the pop star cooks up for Schumer is rather, ahem, not safe for work. But when it’s the Inside Amy Schumer star’s turn to come up with a dare, she speaks for generations of Madonna fans by saying, “Madonna. I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest mothaf—in’ hits.”

“Four decades? As in 40 years? We’re talking ‘Like a Virgin’?” the icon clarifies before breaking into “La Isla Bonita” with a giddy Schumer as the rest of the table sings along.

“Wait, hold up. That’s a lot of songs. You think people would come to that show?” Madonna asks. And when the assembled stars all agree, she concludes, “OK, so the answer is … f–k yeah.”

Once “Vogue” starts playing on top of the celebratory scene, Her Madgesty talks directly to the camera, promising, “’80s. ’90s. 2000s. Four decades of music, avec moi. MLVC. Welcome to the party, b—-es.”

According to a release, the tour will begin July 15 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and play 35 cities across North America before moving to Europe in October.

Watch Madonna and Schumer’s game of truth or dare above.