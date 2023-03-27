Madonna Adds Nashville Tour Date and Calls Out Anti-LGBTQ+ State Laws: Don’t ‘F With a Drag Queen’

Pop icon Madonna won’t allow a troubling trend of state legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community impede her career-spanning Celebration Tour, announcing plans to perform in Nashville just weeks after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a law restricting drag shows in the Volunteer State.

Tennessee Senate Bill 3 creates a new felony offense for anyone engaging in an “adult cabaret performance” on public property or in any location where the performance “could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.” In announcing her plans to perform at the Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 22 — one of nine new shows added to the sellout tour that now stretches to 80 dates across North America and Europe — Madonna and tour opener Caldwell Tidicue, who performs as Bob the Drag Queen, seem prepared to confront and possibly break the law. Maybe.

Madonna addressed the issue in a press release announcing the Nashville show, among others.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” she said. “Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f–k with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

Madonna noted that there are over 100 anti-LGBTQ+ bills currently making their way through various state legislatures around the country, with the longtime activist committing to donating a portion of proceeds from her to show to support trans rights organizations.

Madonna has performed in Nashville just once as part of a major tour — in 2016 on the Rebel Heart trek, selling out the Bridgestone Arena and grossing $1.5 million, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Besides the new Music City show, Madonna also announced two new dates on the East Coast, a new run of shows in California and tour stops in Las Vegas and Phoenix. The Celebration Tour has sold out over 40 shows and counting across Toronto, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and more.

Citi cardmembers and fan club members will have access to presale tickets for the new dates starting tomorrow at noon local time through Thursday at 6pm local time. The general on sale for most of the shows starts on Friday (March 31) at 10am local time on Madonna’s website, while the Philadelphia date goes on sale at noon.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, behind the scenes tours, group photos on-stage, a pre-show reception and more.

New Dates for The Celebration Tour

Dec. 18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Dec. 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center – On Sale at 12pm Local Time 03/31

Dec. 22 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 7 2024 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Jan. 8 2024 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Jan. 11 2024 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

Jan. 13 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Jan. 15 2024 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Jan. 18, 2024 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Jan. 20, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center