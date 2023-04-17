Madonna Adds Mexico City Show to Celebration Tour

Madonna is taking her massive Celebration Tour to Mexico. The icon revealed that she will be stopping to perform in Mexico City on January 25, 2024, marking her first non-U.S. or Europe dates of the tour.

Tickets for the new date at Palacio De Los Deportes will go on sale on Friday (April 21) at 11 a.m. local time here. Legacy members of Madonna’s official fan club will have access to a pre-sale beginning on Monday (April 17) at 1 p.m. local time. CitiBanamex cardmembers’ presale begins on Thursday (April 20) at 11 a.m. local time.

The Celebration Tour — which will honor her four decades of hits — is set to span from July 15 all the way through Dec. 1. The first North American leg of the tour will kick off Saturday, July 15, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and will make additional stops in Phoenix, Detroit, Atlanta, Toronto, Montreal and more before concluding at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 8. The tour’s European leg will pick up with a pair of dates at The O2 arena on Oct. 14-15 and will make stops in Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Berlin and more before concluding in Amsterdam on Dec. 1 at the Ziggo Dome. The tour then picks back up in Brooklyn on Dec. 13, and stretches through Jan. 20 in Phoenix, Ariz. As previously announced, Bob the Drag Queen will be a special guest on the tour.

“This is a good time for me — I’m gathering ideas, getting inspired, hanging out with creative people, watching films, seeing art, listening to music,” Madonna shared of getting back onstage in a recent feature with Vanity Fair.