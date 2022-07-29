Madonna Is Making Her Own Biopic Because ‘No One’s Going to Tell My Story But Me’

Madonna performs at during her "Sticky and Sweet" world tour at Olympic Stadium on Sept. 6, 2008 in Rome, Italy.

Madonna is hard at work putting together her upcoming biopic, which she is directing herself and writing alongside Secretary screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson.

In a new interview with Variety, the Queen of Pop revealed that she’s still early in the biopic-making process. “I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter,” she revealed. “I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs.”

Explore Explore Madonna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

As for why she decided to make the biopic and lead the charge, Madonna explained, “I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film.”

She continued, “It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me.'”

Julia Garner, known for her leading roles in Ozark and Inventing Anna, has reportedly been offered the role of playing the pop icon. The Emmy-winning star earned the opportunity to play Madonna in the Universal Pictures film after a long process, which included choreography sessions with the singer’s choreographer, as well as choreography, singing and reading sessions with Madonna herself. Other actresses who auditioned for the coveted role include Florence Pugh, Odessa Young and Alexa Demie.

A production timeline for the highly anticipated biopic, and other principal cast, is still unknown.