The Weeknd, Debi Mazar, Julia Garner & More Send ‘Prayers’ & Well Wishes to Madonna After Hospitalization

Madonna sent the entertainment world into a worry when her manager Guy Oseary took to Instagram on Wednesday (June 28) to reveal that the Queen of Pop spent a few days in the ICU after she developed a “serious bacterial infection.”

As of Thursday (June 29), Billboard confirmed that the icon is at home and feeling better, and Oseary noted in his original post that “a full recovery is expected.” However, the hospitalization forced Madge to put her massive, highly anticipated Celebration tour on pause for the time being.

Following the news of her hospitalization, celebrities flooded social media with love, support and well-wishes. “Sending our prayers,” The Weeknd wrote on his Instagram Stories, in which he reposted Oseary’s statement.

Madonna’s longtime friend, Debi Mazar, shared a throwback photo of the duo, writing an assuring message in the caption: “Get well Sis! Rest, Restore, Reboot! Strongest gal I know… To all of her fans- Madonna is on the mend & home resting!”

The superstar’s backup singers Niki and Donna shared a similarly loving message alongside their own throwback photo. “Seeing, Believing and KNOWING ONLY the BEST for M’s Speedy Healing….. SHE is a Warrior and Her Body will listen to the Strength that resides within …. WE have SEEN THIS.. WE Believe THIS… WE KNOW THIS …. HEALTH and WHOLENESS are the Orders of the Day!!! And so it is. Sending our prayers of love and healing light always,” they captioned their post.

Under Oseary’s Instagram statement, a number of stars shared their well wishes, including RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, who wrote, “TAKE GOOD CARE OF OUR QUEEN.”

Rita Wilson echoed the sentiment, writing, “Sending Madonna my prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Julia Garner, who was reportedly cast to portray Madge in the paused biopic on her life, commented with a series of heart and prayer emojis. Jon Batiste shared a similar sentiment with a string of prayer emojis. Isla Fisher continued the love in her comment, sharing, “Sending her so much love from us.”

See Oseary’s post with all the loving comments below.