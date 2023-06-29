Madonna Is at Home After Hospitalization

Madonna is at home and feeling better on Thursday (June 28) after spending several days in the hospital due to a bacterial infection, Billboard can confirm.

The good news comes just a day after the Queen of Pop’s manager Guy Oseary took to Instagram to reveal that Madonna spent a few days in the ICU after she developed a “serious bacterial infection” on June 24. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary wrote. “A full recovery is expected.”

There is currently no information as to what caused the bacterial infection.

However, the hospitalization has forced Madge to put her massive, career-spanning Celebration tour on pause for the time being. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary wrote in his post. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The Celebration Tour — which was set to honor her four decades of hits — was originally scheduled to span from July 15 all the way through Dec. 1. The first North American leg of the tour was to kick off Saturday, July 15, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver and make additional stops in Phoenix, Detroit, Atlanta, Toronto, Montreal and more before concluding at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 8. Madge was then set to head over to Europe and then back to North America for more dates.