Madonna Demands ‘Gun Reform’ From Lawmakers After Texas School Shooting: ‘No More Words, Actions Only’

Madonna is the latest public figure to speak out against gun violence after the senseless elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday (May 24) that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 Children must feel,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a tearful clip from her 2019 “God Control” music video. “I have children in elementary school and if they did not come home from school one day I don’t think I could survive.”

Madonna adopted nine-year-old twins Stella and Esther in 2017. In her emotional social media post, she questioned how the 18-year-old suspect “can purchase 2 automatic Rifles on his birthday with no background check, no safety training, no questions asked?????”

“The NRA refuses to change its position and legislation cannot get one bill passed that requires tougher fire arm safety laws,” she continued. “In spite of the fact that there have been more gun deaths in America than there are days in this year. How is this possible???”

Madonna called on lawmakers to “protect our children,” urging them to “Reduce firearm access to people who are at risk of harming themselves or others.”

“We need to Insist on mandatory training for gun owners, the same way we require people to study and pass a test to get a drivers license,” she added. “A car is a Potential weapon if not used properly.

So Is a Gun!!! Hasn’t anyone Drawn this correlation? If we Cant change the constitution we must Beg Law makers to pass Gun Reform NOW!!”

“How tragic is it that we have to Beg to keep all children — All humans Safe from Gun Violence??” she concluded. “No more words action only.”

Madonna’s plea joins the countless Democratic politicians, gun control advocates and fellow musicians who urged those in power to take any action to curb the toll of gun violence in the nation.

The latest act of violence came 10 days after an heavily armed 18-year-old white supremacist opened fire and allegedly killed 10 people in a Buffalo, New York supermarket where he reportedly went to specifically target and murder Black shoppers. The attack on Robb Elementary came nearly 10 years after a 20-year-old gunman killed 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut.

See Madonna’s full post below.