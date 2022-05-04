Madonna to Celebrate Decades of Dance Hits on ‘Finally Enough Love’ Retrospective Album: Exclusive

Madonna will look back on decades of dance hits on the upcoming new retrospective album, Finally Enough Love. The set celebrates the diva’s history-making run on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart, where she has a record 50 chart-toppers — the most No. 1s on any single Billboard chart.

The Queen of Pop herself curated the remix collection, which highlights her many dance floor smashes and boasts previously unreleased material and tracks making either their digital or commercial debut. The set will be available in both a 16-track edition and a 50-track deluxe version (pictured below) dubbed Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. (See the track lists for both versions below.)

Finally Enough Love will arrive on streaming services in its 16-track edition on June 24. Then, on Aug. 19, both the 16-track and 50-track versions will be released as a digital download and on CD and vinyl LP, while the 50-track version will reach streamers.

Finally Enough Love spans Madonna’s entire major-label recording career and boasts familiar favorites such as “Vogue,” “Like a Prayer,” “Music” and “Hung Up.” Also onboard is the You Can Dance Remix Edit of “Into the Groove,” which makes its digital debut Tuesday (May 4).

Madonna “Finally Enough Love” Courtesy Photo

Finally Enough Love’s track list concludes with the Honey Dijon Radio Mix of Madonna’s historic 50th No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart, “I Don’t Search I Find” — which made her the first and only artist with 50 No. 1s on any single Billboard chart. At the time of its coronation, Madonna told Billboard: “Dance is my first love, so every time one of my songs is celebrated in the clubs and recognized on the charts it feels like home!!”

Finally Enough Love fittingly takes its title from a lyric in “I Don’t Search I Find.”

Nearly all 50 of Madonna’s Dance Club Songs No. 1s are represented on Finally Enough Love. Her double-sided No. 1s (“Holiday”/“Lucky Star” and “Angel”/“Into the Groove”) are present through the inclusion of the 7-inch version of “Holiday” and the You Can Dance Remix Edit of “Into the Groove.” Absent from the collection is her 1987 No. 1 “Causing a Commotion.”

Notably, one of her Dance Club Songs No. 1s is actually an entire album – the 1987 remix project You Can Dance, which topped the chart in 1988. (Prior to Feb. 23, 1991, the chart wasn’t always song-specific and full albums were, at various points, allowed to chart.) You Can Dance is represented on Finally Enough Love by way of three remix edits from the set (for “Into the Groove,” “Physical Attraction” and “Everybody”).

Each remix on Finally Enough Love was remastered by seven-time Grammy winner Mike Dean. (Dean produced a number of tracks on Madonna’s last two studio albums, Madame X and Rebel Heart.)

Among the famed DJs and producers represented on Finally Enough Love through their remixes: Above & Beyond, Eddie Amador, Avicii, Axwell, Benny Benassi, Victor Calderone, Honey Dijon, Felix da Housecat, Sander Kleinenberg, David Morales, Offer Nissim, William Orbit, Pet Shop Boys, Shep Pettibone, Stuart Price, Mac Quayle, Peter Rauhofer, Ralphi Rosario, Sasha, Bob Sinclar, Thunderpuss, Junior Vasquez, Richard “Humpty” Vission and Tracy Young.

Finally Enough Love is Madonna’s third commercially released remix album in the U.S., following Remixed & Revisited (2003) and You Can Dance (1987).

Finally Enough Love is the first album release as part of the new global partnership between Madonna and Warner Music Group, announced last August. (On Madonna’s birthday, naturally.) When the deal was announced, a press release promised an “extensive, multi-year series of catalog releases” starting in 2022 – the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s recording career with Warner Music Group (she signed with Warner’s Sire Records in 1982).

Finally Enough Love (pre-order)

Standard 16-track album

Streaming version out June 24

1-CD, 2-LP and digital download versions out Aug. 19

Track Listing

1. “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

2. “Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

3. “Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

4. “Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

5. “Vogue” (Single Version) +

6. “Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit) +#

7. “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

8. “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

9. “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

10. “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit) +#

11. “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

12. “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) °+

13. “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

14. “Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) *+

15. “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna & Maluma

16. “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones (pre-order)

Deluxe 50-track album

3-CD, 6-LP, streaming and digital download versions out Aug. 19

Track Listing

1. “Holiday” (7” Version) +

2. “Like A Virgin” (7” Version)

3. “Material Girl” (7” Version)

4. “Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

5. “Open Your Heart” (Video Version) +

6. “Physical Attraction” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

7. “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

8. “Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

9. “Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

10. “Keep It Together” (Alternate Single Remix) *+

11. “Vogue” (Single Version) +

12. “Justify My Love” (Orbit Edit)

13. “Erotica” (Underground Club Mix)

14. “Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit) +#

15. “Fever” (Radio Edit) +

16. “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

17. “Bedtime Story” (Junior’s Single Mix)

18. “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” (Miami Mix Edit)

19. “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

20. “Ray Of Light” (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit) +#

21. “Nothing Really Matters” (Club 69 Radio Mix) +

22. “Beautiful Stranger” (Calderone Radio Mix)

23. “American Pie” (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix)

24. “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

25. “Don’t Tell Me” (Thunderpuss Video Remix) +#

26. “What It Feels Like For A Girl” (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)

27. “Impressive Instant” (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix) +#

28. “Die Another Day” (Deepsky Radio Edit) +#

29. “American Life” (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit) *+

30. “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit) +#

31. “Me Against The Music” (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) + – Britney Spears featuring Madonna

32. “Nothing Fails” (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit) *+

33. “Love Profusion” (Ralphi Rosario House Vocal Edit) +#

34. “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

35. “Sorry” (PSB Maxi Mix Edit) +#

36. “Get Together” (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit) +

37. “Jump” (Axwell Remix Edit)

38. “4 Minutes” (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) + – featuring Justin Timberlake & Timbaland

39. “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) +#

40. “Celebration” (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)

41. “Give Me All Your Luvin’” (Party Rock Remix) – featuring LMFAO & Nicki Minaj

42. “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

43. “Turn Up The Radio” (Offer Nissim Remix Edit) *+#

44. “Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) *+

45. “Ghosttown” (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)

46. “Bitch I’m Madonna” (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) +# – featuring Nicki Minaj

47. “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna & Maluma

48. “I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)

49. “Crave” (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – with Swae Lee

50. “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

* previously unreleased

+ available digitally for the first time

# available commercially for the first time