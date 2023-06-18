×
Madonna Celebrates Her Dad ‘And All the Dads’ With Inclusive Father’s Day Message

She dedicated her message to "all the Dad's out there!!! She's, He's, Them's and They's!!"

Madonna arrives on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on August 10, 2022. Todd Owyoung/NBC via GI

Madonna‘s Father’s Day message is a thoughtful and inclusive tribute that really celebrates “all the dads out there.”

“Happy Father’s Day to. All the Dad’s out there!!! She’s, He’s, Them’s and They’s!!” Madonna wrote on Instagram Sunday afternoon (June 18), making sure that no one who identifies as a dad was overlooked on their special day.

“But Most of All to my Father -Silvio-who once told me he was gonna go until the wheels fall off!! S.A. M. E.,” she added in the caption of a post that featured a new selfie and a handsome throwback photograph of her father, Silvio Ciccone.

“Thanks for your unrelenting work ethic and Love and for refusing to spoil me in any wAy,” said Madonna, who currently has two bops out — “Popular” and “Vulgar” — and will soon embark on her career-spanning Celebration Tour. “You taught me how to be a Survivor! Forever Grateful.”

Two years ago, Madonna echoed this sentiment when she shared memories from visiting Silvio’s vineyard, along with her six children, for his 90th birthday.

“My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had,” she captioned the post at the time. “He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life………….Again I thank you.”

See her 2023 Father’s Day post below.

