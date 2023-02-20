Madonna Laughs Off ‘Swelling From Surgery’ After Criticism of Her Appearance at 2023 Grammys

Who’s that girl? It’s Madonna, showing off her latest snapshot and a little sense of humor, after the internet criticized how she looked at the 2023 Grammys.

Madonna shared a new photo of herself staring down the camera on Twitter Monday (Feb. 20). The pop icon is dressed casually in the picture, wearing ripped jeans, a jacket and a black cap reading “SPIRITUALLY HUNGRY,” with her hair styled in braids.

“Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” Madonna tweeted about her face, with a crying-laughing emoji.

At the Grammys earlier this month, the singer had introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras for a performance of their Grammy-winning “Unholy.” Following the telecast, her speech was seemingly overshadowed by her appearance, as people on social media shared their opinions about how different she looks in 2023, throwing out accusations about botched plastic surgery.

Two days later, Madonna fired back at critics with an Instagram post: “It was an honor for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys,” she wrote. “I had wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans- woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!! Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” she added at the time.

See Madonna’s new photo on Twitter.