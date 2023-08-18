Madonna Says It’s ‘Great to Be Alive’ After European Birthday Celebration

Madonna celebrated her 65th birthday this week, and the Queen of Pop is bouncing back better than ever after her recent hospitalization.

The iconic pop star took to Instagram on Friday (Aug. 18) to share a montage of clips from her birthday celebration in Portugal. “It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday!” she captioned the post. “I’m So Grateful. Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible!”

“I’m going to wreck the place with my jewels. Be in my background, live in my background, stay in my background,” Madge tells the camera in the video, rocking big diamond-encrusted sunglasses before a montage of her luxurious birthday activities rolls to the tune of her 1990 classic, “Vogue.” She’s seen with her friends enjoying a boat day, riding horses on the beach, dancing, having dinner and singing to Elton John’s “Your Song.”

In June, Madonna spent several days in the hospital due to a bacterial infection. The hospitalization has forced the star to put her massive, career-spanning Celebration tour on pause, though rescheduled dates have already been announced.

Madonna released her first statement after her hospitalization in July, thanking fans for their positive energy and assuring that she’s feeling better. “I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” wrote the 65-year-old singer