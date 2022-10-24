Madonna Posts Video Dancing to Cardi B Song After Duo Make Amends

Madonna is showing her love for Cardi B after the superstar duo patched up their feud over comments the Queen of Pop made while reflecting on the 30-year anniversary of her Sex coffee table book.

Madge took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (Oct. 24) to share a video of herself dancing and lip syncing along to Cardi’s GloRilla collab, “Tomorrow 2.” She captioned the clip with a sweet “[heart] u @iamcardib.” Madonna followed up by giving love to Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian, whom she also mentioned while reflecting on her book.

On Sunday morning (Oct. 23), Cardi B fired off a series of since-deleted tweets sharing that she felt disrespected by comments Madonna made on her Instagram Story the previous evening about how she helped pave the way for other female artists expressing their sexuality.

“30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” Madonna wrote on Saturday, noting that she faced a great deal of criticism at the time. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”

The final line of Madonna’s post read, “You’re welcome b—-es,” followed by a clown emoji.

“I literally [paid] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her …she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” the rapper wrote in a now-deleted tweet alongside a screenshot of a 2018 Billboard article in which she praises Madonna. “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

Later Sunday morning, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee tweeted that he was “on the phone with Madonna and Cardi” and listening to the stars “share their perspective on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other.”

Both Cardi and Madonna then took to Twitter to reveal that they have reconciled. “I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful …Have a great day and drive safely yallll,” the rapper wrote. Madonna added, “I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will.”