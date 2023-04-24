Madonna Revisits Her Iconic Cone Bra During ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’

Madonna is going into the archives! The Queen of Pop took to Instagram on Monday (April 24) to share photos of some of her most beloved career looks that she recently rediscovered in her extensive storage space.

“A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane,” she wrote alongside a series of photos with some of her most iconic throwback pieces of clothing. “If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades— how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with!!”

The slideshow features a number of Jean Paul Gaultier-designed cone bras that Madge famously wore throughout her 1990 Blonde Ambition tour. “When I was a little girl I remember my mother was always cold. Partly because she was sick but also because she never had a coat,” Madonna continued her message. “She always spent what little money we had on our coats and I remember standing outside waiting for the schoolbus With my mother shivering in the cold in the middle of winter!! Years later when I became successful my mother’s sister said to me, ‘Now You can buy all the coats your mother couldn’t buy for herself!'”

The “Vogue” singer continued, “The journey from the memory of my shivering mother in Winter to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable! I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Every time I put on an incredible coat I think of my Mother. I hope she likes my taste in costumes but most of all i hope she’s warm!”

Madonna is less than three months away from kicking of her Celebration Tour, honoring her four decades of hits, on July 15 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

See her post below, and check out the full list of Celebration Tour dates here.