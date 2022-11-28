×
Madonna Shares Thanksgiving Pic With All Six of Her Children Together

The pop star showed off a rare full-family photo for the holiday.

Madonna
Madonna attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan/GI for Burberry

Madonna gave a peek into her Thanksgiving celebrations via social media over the weekend, sharing a rare photo with all six of her children together.

“What I’m thankful for………….” the pop icon captioned the Instagram carousel, tagging both Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie. The third photo of the bunch is a portrait featuring her four youngest kids as well — David Banda, Chifundo “Mercy” James and twins Stella and Estere Ciccone — all of whom were adopted from the East African nation of Malawi.

Other snaps show Madonna posing in a cinched black corset in front of a bathtub, Lourdes teaching one of the twins how to DJ and a look at the handmade centerpieces for the family’s Thanksgiving meal, which included a handwritten note for each of them to write down everything they’re grateful for this year.

Her Madgesty announced just last week that she’ll be marking the thirtieth anniversary of Sex, her groundbreaking 1992 coffee table book, with an exclusive exhibition and re-release in conjunction with Yves Saint Laurent at Art Basel Miami starting Tuesday (Nov. 29) and running through the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, Lourdes has started following in her famous mom’s musical footsteps by releasing her debut EP Go under her stage name Lolahol. The five-track collection arrived via Chemical X Records and was accompanied by lead single “Lock&Key” and a music video for the NSFW “CUNTRADICTION.” However, it seems the 26-year-old’s sonic inspirations are far afield from her mom’s “Material Girl” days, hewing a bit closer to Bedtime Stories territory. According to a release, the EP “spans R&B, alternative pop and classic trip-hop.”

Check out more from Madonna’s family-filled Thanksgiving below.

