Madonna Rings in 64th Birthday With Wild Italian Vacation: ‘Birthday Kisses With My Side Bi—es’

Bi—, she’s Madonna! On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Madonna celebrated her 64th birthday with a sassy post on social media.

“Birthday kisses with my side bi—es,” the icon captioned the video in which she twirls around in a long blue-and-white patterned dress, remarking, “It’s my birthday week and I’m weak for my love” while “That’s Amore” plays in the background. Later, she parties in the backseat of a limo, popping champagne and seductively kissing the two female friends on either side of her before quipping, “I left my baby mama at home and I’m sitting here with my side bi—es! We ridin’ tonight, yeah!”

The post garnered well-wishes from the likes of Asia Argento, Rosie O’Donnell and Diplo, with the latter writing, “Looking like an Italian cookie” in the comments. One day before her big day, Her Madgesty jetted off to Sicily for a luxe Italian vacation, where she threw a birthday dinner for her son Rocco Ritchie (who turned 22 on Aug. 11), danced with a traditional Italian band and even helped one of the musicians play his accordion.

The “Ray of Light” singer’s birthday arrives just one week after Beyoncé dropped her “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” which samples her 1990 No. 1 hit “Vogue.” As the very first collaboration between the two music legends, the new version of the Renaissance lead single helped keep the track at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and name-drops everyone from Diana Ross, Whitney Houston and Nina Simone to Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Madonna herself in the process.

Watch Madonna’s wild birthday celebration below.