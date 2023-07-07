×
Madison Beer Says She Couldn’t ‘Comprehend’ Lana Del Rey Shoutout: ‘She’s Just Incredible’

The "Radio" singer praised Beer at Billboard's 2023 Women in Music event.

Madison Beer is gearing up to release her sophomore album Silence Between Songs on September 15, and the singer-songwriter sat down with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos to discuss the inspiration behind her upcoming project.

“I got started really young doing this, and I feel like I’ve had a very busy 12 years or so in the industry and I kind of convinced myself that the moments where I was making music and when I was on tour and when I was my busiest was when I was growing,” she shared of the metaphorical album title. “As I’ve gotten a little bit older, I realized it’s actually been the moments that I’ve been able to tune out the noise and I’ve been able to be alone, really reflect and be more isolated where I’ve grown the most. So, it’s the silence between songs and when the noise is turned off is when I feel like I’ve learned who I am the most.”

Over the course of her career, Beer has grown a loyal fanbase and even some famous supporters including Lana Del Rey, who expressed how much she enjoys the 24-year-old’s music at Billboard’s Women in Music event back in March.

“She’s so cute and sweet that I was the first person she thought to name,” Beer expressed. “It’s just not something that I think I can comprehend. I think it also goes back to feeling conditioned that no one likes me and I’m not good enough and whatever. Having someone like her validate that I am, and that she’s in any semblance a fan is crazy. Not only do you know who I am, you’ve listened to my music. It’s wild. She’s just incredible. I could gush over her forever.”

Watch Billboard‘s full interview with Madison Beer above.

