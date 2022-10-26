Kanye West Wax Figure Removed From Madame Tussauds London After Antisemitic Comments

Madame Tussauds is the latest brand to sever its ties with Kanye West amid his recent antisemitic comments.

On Wednesday (Oct. 26), the famous wax museum known for its celebrity figures issued a statement announcing its plans to pull Ye’s figure from the main display floor and into an archive.

“Ye’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive. Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction,” a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds told BBC.

Billboard has reached out for comment.

Related Kanye West Products Dropped by TJ Maxx After His Antisemitic Comments

Though Madame Tussauds has several outposts around the world, there has never been a figure of the rapper in the United States, which includes locations in New York City, Orlando, San Francisco, Hollywood, Las Vegas and Nashville.

The removal of Ye’s wax figure from Madame Tussauds is one of the most recent developments in a week filled with actions against the rapper — on Tuesday alone, Adidas, Foot Locker and Gap all announced their respective brands would be making plans to remove all Yeezy products from their websites and physical retail stores. Losing the Adidas deal was a major loss for Ye, and resulted in his net worth dropping to $400 million and his removal from Forbes‘ billionaires list.

Earlier on Wednesday, TJ Maxx also announced that buyers for its retail locations have been advised to not purchase Yeezy products. Read our complete timeline of the consequences Ye has faced for his antisemitic comments and “White Lives Matter” shirts here.