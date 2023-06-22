Jelly Roll, Bebe Rexha, Ashanti & More Set to Perform at Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show

NBC and Macy’s are bringing the patriotic fun to the 4th of July with their 47th annual fireworks show this year, and the star-studded performers were announced on Thursday (June 22).

Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip & The Roots are all set to take the stage before the iconic fireworks display at the New York City event, hosted by Rutledge Wood and Zuri Hall.

Additionally, the broadcast will feature special segments with actors Caleb McLaughlin, George Lopez, Mayan Lopez and Raymond Lee as well as non-profit organization Dance to Unite. The Team USA gymnasts currently training for the Paris 2024 Olympics will also make an appearance, and the show will include an all-female flyover along the coastline conducted by the U.S. Navy at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., in celebration of the 50th anniversary of women flying in the navy.

“Every year this remarkable telecast manages to both inspire and awe audiences, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s second to none,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president, live event and specials, at NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming said in a press statement. “It’s this type of live programming event that unites us as a country and makes both our NBC and Peacock brands so unique.”

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will air live Tuesday (July 4) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will also stream on Peacock, which you can sign up for here.