Macy Gray Sings the National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game: Watch

Macy Gray sings the national anthem before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Feb. 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Macy Gray, introduced as the “acclaimed singer, songwriter and Grammy Award winner from Canton, Ohio,” performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Gray sang her rendition of the national anthem accompanied by a guitarist ahead of Sunday night’s (Feb. 20) matchup between Team LeBron and Team Durant.

This year’s All-Star Game took place at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and aired live on TNT and TBS.

Gray’s debut studio album, On How Life Is — featuring her breakthrough single “I Try,” which earned her a Grammy for best female pop vocal performance — peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in 1999. “I Try” reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 songs chart in 2000.

Her most recent album, Ruby, was released in 2018.

See Macy Gray’s performance of the national anthem below.