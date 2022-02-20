×
Macy Gray Sings the National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game: Watch

Gray sang her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of Sunday night's (Feb. 20) game at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Macy Gray
Macy Gray sings the national anthem before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Feb. 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Macy Gray, introduced as the “acclaimed singer, songwriter and Grammy Award winner from Canton, Ohio,” performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Gray sang her rendition of the national anthem accompanied by a guitarist ahead of Sunday night’s (Feb. 20) matchup between Team LeBron and Team Durant.

This year’s All-Star Game took place at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and aired live on TNT and TBS.

Gray’s debut studio album, On How Life Is — featuring her breakthrough single “I Try,” which earned her a Grammy for best female pop vocal performance — peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in 1999. “I Try” reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 songs chart in 2000.

Her most recent album, Ruby, was released in 2018.

See Macy Gray’s performance of the national anthem below.

