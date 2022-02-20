Macy Gray Sings the National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game: Watch

Macy Gray, introduced as the “acclaimed singer, songwriter and Grammy Award winner from Canton, Ohio,” performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
Gray sang her rendition of the national anthem accompanied by a guitarist ahead of Sunday night’s (Feb. 20) matchup between Team LeBron and Team Durant.
This year’s All-Star Game took place at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and aired live on TNT and TBS.
Gray’s debut studio album, On How Life Is — featuring her breakthrough single “I Try,” which earned her a Grammy for best female pop vocal performance — peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in 1999. “I Try” reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 songs chart in 2000.
Her most recent album, Ruby, was released in 2018.
See Macy Gray’s performance of the national anthem below.