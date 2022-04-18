Macklemore Is Now a Minority Owner of Seattle Kraken Hockey Team

Macklemore performs onstage during the WELCOME! - Fundraising Concert Benefiting the ACLU at the Staples Center on April 3, 2017 in Los Angeles.

The Seattle Kraken NHL expansion team is adding some additional star power to their ownership group.

The Kraken announced Monday (April 18) that Grammy winner Macklemore and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch are joining the minority investor group.

The two are taking small stakes in the franchise but bringing big ideas about community engagement and outreach to go along with their financial commitment. One of the original members of Seattle’s ownership group was Hollywood film maker Jerry Bruckheimer.

“I’d say that perhaps we didn’t need just two more investors. But these are investors who uniquely want to help us in the community and are excited about what we’re doing,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke told The Associated Press.

The franchise is in the final weeks of its inaugural season after paying a $650 million expansion fee to join the NHL.

Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, said part of his efforts will focus on the music community and curating partnerships between the team and young musicians to take advantage of smaller spaces at Climate Pledge Arena for performances on game nights.