Macklemore Talks ‘Can’t Hold Us’ Going Double Diamond: ‘Can I Flex?’

This month marks the 10-year history since the release of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis‘ groundbreaking debut album The Heist, but also sees their hit single “Can’t Hold Us” reaching double diamond status by the RIAA.

The achievement marks their second diamond single from the same album, which only 19 other acts having accomplished the feat in RIAA history. The duo’s 2015 track “Thrift Shop,” featuring Wanz, also has a diamond certification. The awards is given to songs and albums with 10 million sales and streaming equivalents earned.

“It’s amazing. Not everyone has it. I believe only 20 people have it in history. Is that right? Can I flex?” Macklemore recently told Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly of the feat. “It is an amazing accomplishment. The crazy thing is we played those records for record labels, and dudes were like, ‘Yeah, it’s cool. I don’t hear it on the radio, though.’ And here we are with two diamond singles.”

“To land two RIAA Diamond singles is no easy feat – it’s a testament to the incredible artists that Ben and Ryan are and to what’s possible through the power of a true partnership, Cat Kreidich, president of ADA, said in a press statement. “ADA is proud to have been by their side from the very beginning and I know I speak for everyone when I say we’re thrilled for Macklemore and Ryan Lewis on this much-deserved milestone.”

Macklemore dropped his first single of 2022 in July, “Chant” featuring Tones and I. His new song, “Faithful,” drops on Friday (Oct. 28).