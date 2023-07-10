Macklemore Shows Love for Seattle & MLB Legend Ken Griffey Jr. to Introduce 2023 Home Run Derby: Exclusive

The annual MLB Home Run Derby has officially arrived on Monday (July 10), and Macklemore is celebrating his hometown of Seattle, which is hosting the iconic event at T-Mobile Park.

Explore Explore Macklemore See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

ESPN and Macklemore teamed up for a multi-faceted campaign, including an inspiring introductory clip in which the “Can’t Hold Us” superstar welcomed baseball fans to the city he grew up in. “Just like music, sports are always better when it’s personal. Growing up in Seattle, the Mariners were my life. The smoke off of Randy Johnson’s fastball, Dave Niehaus’ legendary calls — but you can’t talk about my city and not mention Ken Griffey Jr.,” he says in the video, where he’s seen sporting a Mariners jersey as he struts across the baseball field.

Scenes of MLB icon and three-time Derby champion Griffey then flash across the screen as Macklemore reminisced on The Kid’s legacy. “Griffey’s swing? It’s still prettier than the Mona Lisa, and that swing is why the kid was and still is the King of the Derby,” Macklemore said. “So the Home Run Derby being here? It’s special. Seattle built this ballpark because of Griffey, and tonight, with a star-studded lineup, we celebrate what he did best.”

He continued, “Each ball launched into the Seattle sky, is one closer to the crown that Griffey made royalty. It’s a chance to be part of history.”

Two-time Derby champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets is looking to tie Griffey’s record at the 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, which airs live on ESPN and ESPN2 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday (July 10). The seven other players stepping up to the plate include hometown star Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners; Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers; Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays; Adolis García of the Texas Rangers; Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays; Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox; and Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles. See the full matchup list here.

Watch Macklemore’s 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby introduction video, exclusively via Billboard, above.