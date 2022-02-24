Machine Gun Kelly Will Be a Playable Character in ‘WWE 2K22’ Video Game & Is Curating the Soundtrack

It needs more … gongs? Machine Gun Kelly has been named Executive Soundtrack Producer for the wrestling-themed video game WWE 2K22 and will also be a playable character, 2K announced Wednesday (Feb. 23).

The musician’s character in the game will be available after WWE 2K22 launches, in a downloadable content pack, according to the press release. “I’ll be a playable character in the new @WWEgames so now you can slam me through a table as much as you want,” MGK tweeted after the announcement.

The game is set to release March 11, though a date has not yet been announced for the content pack.

The rapper-turned-punk rocker’s custom-curated soundtrack will include hand-picked songs from a variety of artists as well as his own music, which he can be seen working on in promotional videos alongside WWE’s animated character The Undertaker, who’s only request is more gongs. One 25-second clips shows MGK, aka Colson Baker, rocking out to his progress in the studio. “It’s pretty hard, right?” he asks, to which The Undertaker replies in a menacing voice, “It needs more gongs.”

“Gongs?” a confused MGK says. “What are gongs?”

The songs specially picked by Baker for the game, which arrives March 11, include Wu-Tang Clan‘s “Protect Ya Neck,” The Weeknd‘s “Heartless” and Turnstile‘s “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind,” as well as Baker’s collaboration with YungBlud and Bert McCracken, “Body Bag.”

“Machine Gun Kelly has been an integral part of the WWE family for more than a decade,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager at WWE Music Group in a statement. “He has curated a unique soundtrack for WWE 2K22 that includes not only his own music but a diverse array of artists from The Weeknd to KennyHoopla. The 12-track soundtrack is the perfect complement to this edition’s enhanced gameplay.”

The musician, whose single “Emo Girl” with Willow dropped Feb. 4, starred in another game Feb. 18 — this time a “real life” one — joining Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Tiffany Haddish and more at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game to show off his basketball skills.

Watch Machine Gun Kelly work on the WWE 2K22 soundtrack with help from The Undertaker below: