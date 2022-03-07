Machine Gun Kelly Wants BTS to Perform at His Wedding to ‘Wife’ Megan Fox: Watch

Machine Gun Kelly would love to have permission to dance to BTS at his wedding. The rapper-punk rocker revealed in his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday (March 7) that of all the boybands in the world, he’d want the K-pop sensation to take the stage when he and his fiancée Megan Fox exchange vows — however, NSYNC is a close runner up.

When Ellen asked him on her segment “Burning Questions” which boyband he’d want as his wedding band, he carefully weighed his options. “Which boyband am I gonna know the most songs of? For sure NSYNC,” he said on the show’s recurring rapid fire Q&A series. “But which band do I surprisingly know all these facts about? BTS.”

According to MGK (born Colson Baker), BTS is more likely to make an appearance when he says “I do” because he already has an in with the “Permission to Dance” group. “I met them at the Billboard Awards, they were, like, stoked to meet me,” he told the comedian. “I think I have a better chance of getting BTS to come.”

Baker got engaged to Fox back in January, and has been opening up about his relationship with her in his recent TV appearances. He told James Corden in February that he hopes to get married against a gothic backdrop complete with a red river, and talked about the supernatural occurrences they experienced together in their old house his interview with DeGeneres.

“The lady who massages us was like, ‘Yeah I used to see this dark shadowy figure at the edge of your table every time I would massage you in this house,'” he recounted. “Megan would call me and be like, ‘You gotta come home right now, the bedroom door just kicked open.’ And then one day we were laying in bed and the bedroom door just kicked open and I was like, ‘Oh my God, we gotta get out of here.'”

That same lady once embarrassed him in front of his future spouse, the “Emo Girl” singer revealed. “She’s massaging my stomach and Megan’s watching a movie next to me and she’s like, ‘You have a lot of gas in your stomach.’ And I’m like, my wife is right there, no no no.”

Yes, the musician called Fox his “wife.” Whether it was simply a term of affection for his future missus or a slip of a tongue accidentally revealing their marital status isn’t clear, but Billboard has reached out to MGK’s rep for comment.

Watch MGK fire off answers to Ellen’s “Burning Questions” and his interview below: