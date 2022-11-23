Machine Gun Kelly Releases Title Track From His New Film ‘Taurus’

Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, released the title track from his semi-autobiographical movie Taurus on Wednesday (Nov. 23). The flick features MGK in the lead role under his birth name. The 32-year-old plays a troubled artist on the rise searching for the spark that will inspire his next record.

Explore Explore Machine Gun Kelly See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Fighting with myself so I can’t help that I’m competitive/ This movie is my life but I still remain uncredited,” he raps on the track. “I don’t care how big I get, I still remain unedited/ I built this from the ground up, y’all just living it.”

The film, written and directed by Tim Sutton, also stars Kelly’s fiancée Megan Fox, as well as Maddie Hasson, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy, Lil Tjay and “Glass House” collaborator Naomi Wild. It is currently available in select theaters and on demand.

On Sunday, MGK won favorite rock artist at the 2022 American Music Awards, saying during his acceptance speech: “There have been some people in the rock community who have called me a tourist, but they’re wrong. I’m a rocket man,” he proclaimed.

Additionally, he received his first Grammy nomination last week, earning a best rock album nod for Mainstream Sellout, which includes the singles “Maybe” and “Emo Girl” with Willow Smith. The album was his second straight to top the Billboard 200.

Check out the “Taurus” video below.