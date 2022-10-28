Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Targaryen BDSM’ Look Prompted Quite an NSFW Response From Fiancee Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly tried out a new look for the Time100 Next Gala on Wednesday night and his post about it on social media drove fiancée Megan Fox to say something wild in the comments.

“I came for the Targaryen BDSM party,” the pop-punk rocker wrote on Instagram alongside a few snaps of his platinum top-knot, full-length black latex gloves, see-through corset and matching pants at the gala. And while plenty of friends and fans loved the House of the Dragon reference, his fianceé took it a step further than everyone else by commenting, “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth…Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”

Fox, of course, happened to be Kelly’s date for the evening in a copper gown that can be seen in two of the photos he posted. Her extreme comment had racked up nearly 5,000 likes and hundreds of replies in the hours since it was posted.

Kelly’s BDSM-inspired look and Fox’s subsequently eyebrow-raising reaction both came just one day before the trailer dropped for the couple’s next movie, Taurus. In the meta music industry drama, the “Twin Flame” singer will play a self-destructive rocker named Cole, while Fox appears in the role of Mae and can be seen in the teaser flirting with Kelly’s character in the recording studio. The twosome previously starred together in 2021’s Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Check out Kelly’s latex ensemble from the Time100 Next Gala below.