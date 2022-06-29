×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Machine Gun Kelly Gives New Meaning to ‘My Bloody Valentine’ by Smashing Champagne Glass in His Face

After his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert, MGK performed "My Ex's Best Friend" with blood running down his face.

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere at on June 27, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/GI

Machine Gun Kelly sold out Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night and had quite the, well, bloody time celebrating at the afterparty.

In a video shared to the pink-haired artist’s Instagram, he’s seen giving a speech to a crowded room before suddenly saying, “Bro, I don’t give a sh–” and shattering an empty champagne glass directly on his face. “And this is when things turned…” he captioned the disturbing clip, while in the next Story he performs his hit single “My Ex’s Best Friend” with blood running down his face, singing, “You know my ex, so that makes it all feel complicated, yeah/ I read those texts that you sent to yours/ But I’ll never say it, yeah” as people in the crowd try to hand him towels to stop the bleeding.

Elsewhere during the party, Kelly hit the stage with Avril Lavigne to run through their new collaboration “Bois Lie” from the latter’s album Love Sux, which they also performed for the sold-out crowd at MSG earlier in the evening. During the show, the erstwhile rapper invited Travis Barker‘s son Landon Barker to the stage to duet on “Die in California” while the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized back on the West Coast.

Related

Travis Barker and Landon Asher Barker

Travis Barker's Son Landon Joins Machine Gun Kelly Onstage at Madison Square Garden for 'Die in…

Explore

Explore

Machine Gun Kelly

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The following day, the Mainstream Sellout singer also posted a series of pictures showing off the self-inflicted wound with the caption, “NYC you’re my bloody valentine” in reference to his Tickets to My Downfall-era single. Meanwhile, his new behind-the-scenes documentary Life in Pink is now streaming on Hulu.

Check out Kelly’s bloody Instagram post below and click here for his Story before it expires.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad