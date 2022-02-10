Machine Gun Kelly Says Semi-Autobiographical Film ‘Taurus’ Shows ‘What Was Really Going on Inside’ His Mind

Machine Gun Kelly performs during a stop of his Tickets to My Downfall tour at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Oct. 16, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Machine Gun Kelly is starring in an upcoming semi-autobiographical film about a rap-slash-rock star with self-destructive tendencies.

In Taurus, set to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival Feb. 13, MGK plays Cole, a musician who struggles with fatherhood, the pressures of the music industry, substance abuse and his relationship with his ex-wife, who is played, of course, by his real-life fiancée Megan Fox.

In a new interview with Variety published this week, the film’s director Tim Sutton said that Taurus originally derived its inspiration from artists who died too young, like Mac Miller and Lil Peep, but as they continued drafting the script, the “Bloody Valentine” star’s own life started to become more weaved into the story. “What I wanted was the sense of authenticity and the sense of comfort, and also giving [MGK] the space to be this character, this character that’s both him and a fictional character all at once,” Sutton said.

“I was always asking God why I kept missing the bullet that is death,” MGK agreed on the similarities between himself and his character. “With all of the drugs that I would do, with all of the strangers who have nothing but their own selfish interests in mind when, you know, giving me things or encouraging a downfall mixed in with my own self-inflicted will to sabotage myself. So that was not necessarily — it wasn’t even a character [in “Taurus”]. That was just me getting a chance to actually be me.”

“That [destructive] side of me is where I always felt more comfortable,” the star added. “I’d much rather watch someone [for whom that self-destruction] is second nature than to watch some actor pretend. There’s nothing more annoying than watching a thespian fake being a rock star. It’s the worst.”

His character’s shaggy blonde hair, turns out, actually helped him connect with his inner self. “When I finally got to hide behind [the hair], a lot more of my real self was able to show ‘cause I didn’t have to make eye contact with anybody,” MGK explained. “I just got to be insular and showcase what was really going on inside instead of succumbing to the pressure of what an entertainer is supposed to be.”

