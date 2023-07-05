×
Machine Gun Kelly Fulfills Fan’s Wish by Punching Him in the Face

"I love you," MGK assured the fan after the punch.

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala held at The Beverly Hilton on February 4, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Mark Von Holden

Some fans wish to meet their musical idols, and others apparently wish to get punched by them.

Machine Gun Kelly found himself in an unusual situation during his performance at Rock Werchter festival in Belgium over the weekend, when he saw a fan holding up a sign that read, “I just came from Mexico for you to punch me.”

“Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?” the “Bloody Valentine” rocker is seen asking the concertgoer in a video circulating social media. The fan is then heard saying, “I love you,” before MGK responds, “I got rings on, dude, that s—‘s gonna hurt. I don’t know, it’s a lose/lose for me. I don’t know if I’m going to do it. I’ll consider it.”

Eventually, the 33-year-old star came around, and before heading offstage after his performance of “My Ex’s Best Friend,” Machine Gun Kelly walked up to the fan — who was holding the sign in the front row — and punched him in the cheek.

“I love you!” MGK then shouted at the fan to soften the blow. Watch the whole situation go down in the clip below.

