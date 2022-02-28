Machine Gun Kelly Debuts Bright Pink Hair: See His Post

Machine Gun Kelly performs onstage at 'Avril Lavigne performs live at the Roxy for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series' on February 25, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

It’s official: Pink is the new black. Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, debuted his new pink hair — complete with a full pink ensemble — in an Instagram post Saturday (Feb. 26).

The “Emo Girl” singer proved that pink can indeed be punk rock with his post, in which he paired his freshly dyed hair with a shirt, manicure and pinky ring that ranged in shades from pastel to neon pink. “I’m pink da ba dee da ba di,” he captioned the photos, a play on Eiffel 65’s 1998 hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee).” The post also included an unexplained photo of him (pre-hair dye) with an IV in his arm, leaving some fans in the comments wondering if he’s OK.

While his rosy new hair has taken things to the next level, MGK’s pink passion seemed to kick off a couple weeks ago at the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival on Feb. 10. He took the Crypto.com Arena stage wearing another all-pink outfit, complete with a matching guitar.

Though many of the comments on the rapper-turned-punk rocker’s latest post were positive, some weren’t so fond of his new look. “You ain’t MGK anymore,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “I grew up listening to him… This guy went from a bada– rapper to someone sings to 14-year old emo chics…smh.”

But MGK has never exactly had a reputation for caring about what other people think of his artistic expression. Last year, he told people criticizing his genre shift from rap to punk rock to “Shut the f–k up!” in a flippant TikTok. Not even tattoos can stop him from doing what he wants to do, as he explained to James Corden Thursday (Feb. 25). He went ahead and changed the title of his upcoming album from Born With Horns to Mainstream Sellout, even after both he and good friend and producer Travis Barker had already gotten the original name tattooed on their arms.

Check out pinkified Machine Gun Kelly in his post below: