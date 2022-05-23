Machine Gun Kelly Basically Bares All for a NSFW Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Good Mourning’

Machine Gun Kelly is putting it all out there — literally. On Saturday (May 21), the “Twin Flame” singer dropped a set of photos of himself and his co-stars while filming his feature length directorial debut, Good Mourning.

MGK made sure to grab people’s attention by first sharing a photo of himself posing fully nude with nothing but a washcloth to cover his privates. The following images show the Blonde Don throwing and getting hit by water balloons and posing for photos alongside co-star Mod Sun, as well as video footage of scenes from the movie as they were being filmed.

“Did 5 whole sit ups (and 200 blunts) to prep for my role in Good Mourning,” the singer captioned the set of images, adding a bicep and black clapperboard emoji. “Drop a [bucket of popcorn emoji] if you got high and watched our movie!! @goodmourningmov.”

Mod Sun was thrilled by the photos, and commented, “This is your greatest post yet.”

Good Mourning was released in theaters on Friday, May 20. In the movie, MGK stars as London Clash, “a movie star whose world is turned upside down when he must choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture,” per the film’s synopsis. Kelly’s fiancée Megan Fox also stars in the film, alongside Becky G, Avril Lavigne, Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron and more.

See MGK’s NSFW post here, and revisit the trailer for Good Mourning below.