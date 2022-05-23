×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Machine Gun Kelly Basically Bares All for a NSFW Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Good Mourning’

The singer claims he "did 5 whole sit ups (and 200 blunts)" to get ready for the project.

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Courtesy Photo

Machine Gun Kelly is putting it all out there — literally. On Saturday (May 21), the “Twin Flame” singer dropped a set of photos of himself and his co-stars while filming his feature length directorial debut, Good Mourning.

MGK made sure to grab people’s attention by first sharing a photo of himself posing fully nude with nothing but a washcloth to cover his privates. The following images show the Blonde Don throwing and getting hit by water balloons and posing for photos alongside co-star Mod Sun, as well as video footage of scenes from the movie as they were being filmed.

Related

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin to Star in New Apple TV+ Comedy Series 'Mrs. American Pie'

Explore

Explore

Machine Gun Kelly

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Did 5 whole sit ups (and 200 blunts) to prep for my role in Good Mourning,” the singer captioned the set of images, adding a bicep and black clapperboard emoji. “Drop a [bucket of popcorn emoji] if you got high and watched our movie!! @goodmourningmov.”

Mod Sun was thrilled by the photos, and commented, “This is your greatest post yet.”

Good Mourning was released in theaters on Friday, May 20. In the movie, MGK stars as London Clash, “a movie star whose world is turned upside down when he must choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture,” per the film’s synopsis. Kelly’s fiancée Megan Fox also stars in the film, alongside Becky G, Avril Lavigne, Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron and more.

See MGK’s NSFW post here, and revisit the trailer for Good Mourning below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad