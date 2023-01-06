Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off the ‘Newest Gang Members’ in His Family of Kittens

New year, new kittens! Machine Gun Kelly continues to be a cat lover in 2023, and to prove it, he showed off two felines who have been added to his cat family in recent weeks via Instagram on Friday (Jan. 6).

The “Tickets to My Downfall” singer took to the social media app to share a series of photos and videos of his furry friends.

“New gang members: Tickets & Na’avi,” the rockstar captioned the posts, which showed the kittens — one very young with curly fur, the other slightly older with eye-catching bengal-patterned fur — interacting with his other cats, sometimes cuddling, sometimes hissing or playing as they grow accustomed to their new surroundings.

MGK last shared an update on his cat family last February after adding Whiskey to the cat pack, a move that sparked PETA to call him and fiancée Megan Fox out for owning a designer pet. The animal rights group plastered posters all over West Hollywood, Calif., depicting a cat in a cage with the caption “Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Why do you hate me?”

In a press release about the posters, PETA celebrity relations manager Matt Kilbourne wrote in a letter to the couple: “Congratulations on the engagement of twin flames and two halves of the same soul. But really, didn’t even half of the soul consider homeless cats, who number in the tens of thousands at animal shelters in L.A., before purchasing a purebred one? In addition to having Whiskey neutered, if you decide to add to your family again, can we please ask that you get a friend for him at one of L.A.’s shelters so that you can help ease the overpopulation problem rather than exacerbate it?” (MGK did not respond to PETA’s comments.)

See Machine Gun Kelly’s new pets below.