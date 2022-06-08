Machine Gun Kelly to Release New Song ‘More Than Life’: Here’s When It Arrives

Machine Gun Kelly is wasting no time. Just two months after the arrival of his most recent album, Mainstream Sellout, the rapper turned pop-punk singer announced on Wednesday (June 8) that he is gearing up to release a new single titled “More Than Life.”

The Blonde Don shared the news via his Instagram account on Wednesday in a carousel post, which featured the cover art — a shot of him sitting in a road as houses are consumed by orange flames — behind-the-scenes clips from the video of him standing in front of an upside down car, and an additional snap of him alongside Glaive, who is featured on the forthcoming track. “‘more than life’ song + video this Friday,” Kelly captioned the post.

While fans will have to wait to hear the track in full on June 10, the press release teases that it “exhibits MGK’s gift for relaying passionate pain as he weighs his fears of vulnerability with the acceptance of newfound love.”

“More Than Life” will appear as the new song on the vinyl edition of Mainstream Sellout, which will arrive on June 24. The non-vinyl version of the album has proven to be a success for the 32-year-old: Sellout charted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has spent 10 weeks on the chart. Album cuts “Make Up Sex” with blackbear, “Maybe” with Bring Me the Horizon, “Emo Girl” with Willow, and “Ay” with Lil Wayne peaked at Nos. 59, 68, 77 and 82 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

See Machine Gun Kelly’s single announcement below.