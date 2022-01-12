A Timeline of Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox’s Relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s love felt destined from the moment the Jennifer Body’s actress felt the rockstar rapper’s Pisces moon.

From their movie’s production being postponed due to COVID to Fox’s guest appearance in MGK’s “Bloody Valentine” music video to their Instagram-worthy engagement, the couple’s love life has played out onscreen and shown their fans how they’re meant to be.

Billboard compiled a timeline of how the stars aligned for the stars’ destined romance.

March 2020: The two meet on set of Midnight In The Switchgrass

Although production of the serial killer thriller was postponed in Puerto Rico due to the coronavirus pandemic, co-stars MGK (real name Colson Baker) and Fox had no problem spending extra time together in the interim.

May 15, 2020: MGK and Fox cuddle up in Calabasas

DailyMail posted exclusive photos of the 34-year-old actress spotted in the passenger seat of the 30-year-old rapper Ashton Martin as the two grabbed takeout in Calabasas.

May 18, 2020: Green talks about Fox’s budding relationship with MGK in new podcast

On an episode of his …with Brian Austin Green podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum cleared the air about being on a break with Fox since December 2019 and how she expressed to him that she felt “more like myself” while filming a movie outside of the U.S.

“I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him,” Austin said in the 30-minute audio. “They’re friends at this point, and from what she’s expressed, he’s a really nice, genuine guy, and I trust her judgment.”

May 20, 2020: Fox appears in MGK’s “Bloody Valentine” music video

The rockstar rapper woke up next to none other than the actress in his music video for “Bloody Valentine,” as she transforms the sensual setting into a straight-up hostage situation.

June 15, 2020: The couple shares a kiss in Sherman Oaks and MGK reveals a very truthful “Bloody Valentine” lyric

DailyMail posted exclusive photos once more of the lovebirds holding hands and sharing a kiss after grabbing drinks at a bar in Sherman Oaks. And it spoke truth to MGK’s tweet from the same day, when he quoted one of his “Bloody Valentine” lyrics: “I’m callin’ you ‘girlfriend,’ what the f—?”

“i’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck” life imitated art on that one. ❤️🔪 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) June 15, 2020

June 17, 2020: The relationship status gets an official stamp

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that their romance is indeed real. “Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend” the insider explained. “They’re enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection.”

June 18, 2020: A source confirms they’ve been hanging out a lot since their movie paused production

A source told E! News in June that Fox, who split with her husband of 10 years Brian Austin Green in May, has been enjoying the change of pace in her love life.

“They’ve been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down. The down time has been good for them… They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun,” the source noted. “It’s new and exciting for Megan. She has only been with Brian for many years and this is very different. She’s into it.”

July 13, 2020: MGK confesses his love for Fox’s feet in Teen Vogue

While reacting to the comments on his music videos, he commented on his favorite feature of the actress. “I was like, ‘Megan, you already know what I’m about to ask you,'” he laughed during the Q&A video. “And she was like, ‘Yeah, I literally got a pedicure just ’cause I knew you were gonna ask me that.’ So I was like, ‘All right. Well, plop it on.’ It’s no secret. I think feet are beautiful. And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist.”

July 22, 2020: The couple give their first joint interview and talk about meeting each other for the first time

In an interview with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast Give Them Lala … With Randall, Fox and MGK recalled their first meeting together on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass.

“I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,'” the Transformers star said. “Because I knew — I could feel that some wild sh– was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that.”

What Fox felt deep in her soul was the “My Ex’s Best Friend” artist’s Pisces moon. She delved straight into the astrological talk on the second day of filming, when she invited MGK to her trailer for lunch. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she clarified. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

July 28 and Aug. 5, 2020: Fox and MGK make their relationship Instagram official

The black-and-white mirror selfies with matching knife-heart-knife emoji sequences couldn’t spell out “w-e-a-r-e-d-a-t-i-n-g” any clearer. But Fox’s post also spelled out jealousy for her ex Green, who copied her caption, “Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours” for a grid of pictures of his four sons, including the three he shares with her.

Aug. 14, 2020: MGK deflects his “Thirst Tweets” in BuzzFeed video

The Tickets To My Downfall singer wouldn’t let any thirst tweets get the best of him and the good thing he has going with Fox. After a fan asked him out on a date and even expressed her wish for him to suck her toes, MGK clarified again and again that he is “locked in” and is “only sucking one pair of toes.”

Aug. 29, 2020: Green shares how he feels about MGK on Instagram Live

During an IG Live Q&A, the 47-year-old actor expressed the possibility of reconciling with his ex Fox and how although he hadn’t heard the best things about MGK through the grapevine, he still wished the two the best.

“Do I like Megan’s new man? I’ve never met him, I have no idea,” he said in a response to a fan’s query. “I can say, yeah, I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I’ve heard bad stories about myself as well and I know most of those aren’t true. As of right now, I have no problem with him at all. I really hope that he and Megan are happy.”

Sept. 10, 2020: A source said things between the two are getting serious, but not marriage serious

A source told Us Weekly that MGK met Fox’s three sons, 7-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi and 4-year-old Journey, but they’re not rushing to have any of their own soon.

“MGK and Megan aren’t seriously taking about getting engaged, married or having kids right now and they’re not there yet. It’s too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian included,” the insider revealed. “They are definitely super into each other. MGK is obsessed with Megan.”

Sept. 17, 2020: The two celebrate hearing “Bloody Valentine” on the radio for the first time

The “Bloody Valentine” music video stars couldn’t stop rocking out to MGK’s single when they heard it on the radio for the first time in the car.

Sept. 23, 2020: MGK says Fox says he fell in love for the first time with Fox

During his on-air chat on The Howard Stern Show, the Tickets To My Downfall artist expressed how he experienced love for the first time with the actress.

“I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa,'” he confessed. “After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

Sept. 25, 2020: Fox appears on “Banyan Tree – Interlude” from MGK’s new album Tickets To My Downfall

MGK released his pop-punk fifth studio album, which was executively produced by Blink-182‘s Travis Barker with a handful of guest artists like Halsey and blackbear. But Fox also lent her vocals to one of the interludes titled “banyan tree.”

“Oh my God. Did you drink a lot of tequila? Is that what it was?” she asks on the track. “You wanna listen to the interlude while we sit here? Let it out. Do you, like, remember the stuff that you do with me? Okay, I don’t know ’cause you’re so high or, like, you get really drunk, so I don’t know if you remember it.”

Sept. 29, 2020: MGK and Fox share a kiss in his “Drunk Face” music video

Candid footage of the rapper and Fox make up the video for “Drunk Face,” which appears on MGK’s new album Tickets To My Downfall. In the clips, the couple are seen packing on the PDA, boarding a private jet, and sharing other intimate moments.

Oct. 23, 2020: MGK talks about how falling in love helped him record Tickets to My Downfall in NME cover story

In a cover story interview with NME, he talked about spending a lot of time with Barker during the recording process for his career-first No. 1 Billboard 200 album. But falling in love with Fox, he said, helped him become “a better person” and flipped the album title on its head in the best way possible.

“Tickets is essentially my diary, because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person. It’s interesting,” he said of his relationship. “There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic.’ Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f—ing life.”

Nov. 11, 2020: MGK and Fox discuss their whirlwind romance in Nylon cover story

The two might’ve felt their love was written in the stars, but Fox had more memorable ways of describing their “once in a lifetime” thing and connection of “mythic proportions” in MGK’s cover story interview with Nylon.

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she explained further. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

The pop-punk star noted how quarantine hasn’t been the ideal time for anyone to foster love, but for him, being with Fox has helped him embrace a softer, more romantic mindset in these last couple of months. “Love is not what’s being encouraged now. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite: Everything now is isolation, dehumanization, separation,” he said. “And f—, dude, you have in your head that you’re this rock star, with multiple women and all that… So finding someone that can take you out of the fast lane and make sure that you’re safe, because at any minute you can crash — I love that it can evolve into that.”

Nov. 22, 2020: MGK and Fox make their red carped debut as a couple

Machine Gun Kelly walked his first red carpet with Fox at the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 22. The actress rocked a silky green minidress, while the rapper/rocker sported a matching white set and silver boots. “Slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life,” MGK wrote on Instagram.

Feb. 14, 2021: MGK gives “Bloody Valentine” a whole new meaning

It’s strangely kismet that the first music video the two co-starred in shared a glimmer of truth to the artist’s love for Fox. On their first V Day together, MGK shared a photo of the happy couple on Instagram along with a closeup of a necklace that appears to contain a drop of blood within it. “I wear your blood around my neck,” he wrote in the caption. “My bloody valentine.”

May 26, 2021: The couple celebrates their first anniversary

MGK commemorated their one-year anniversary with a heartfelt tweet: “She said ‘i love you’ one year ago today.”

May 28, 2021: Fox visits MGK onstage at his concert

The Transformers actress made a brief onstage appearance during her rocker boyfriend’s performance during Indy 500 weekend. Fox flashed a smile to the cheering crowd as she walked out hand-in-hand with MGK. She then took a puff from what appeared to be a cigarette before kissing his tattooed arm and exiting stage left.

July 15, 2021: MGK revealed to GQ that he had a Megan Fox poster in his high school bedroom

Looks like MGK really did get the girl of his dreams! In a GQ profile, MGK revealed he had a poster from Fox’s 2008 GQ photo shoot that praised her as the “Sexiest Woman in the World” when he was a teenager. Then-high school student Colson Baker also got a tattoo of the Decepticons logo from Transformers — the action movie series Fox famously starred in — on his arm, and at least one former classmate remembered him vowing he’d marry her down the line (more on that later).

Sept. 12, 2021: MGK, Fox, Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian pose for the ultimate bathroom double date

The year 2021 was the year of Fox and MGK continuously killing award show red carpets with their show-stopping looks. But at the MTV Video Music Awards, fans weren’t just talking about their ‘fits. They had their eyes fixated on the all-star tongue-tapping affair between MGK and Fox as well as Kardashian and Baker in nowhere else but the bathroom.

Oct. 11, 2021: They star on the cover of British GQ Style

MGK and Fox revealed it wasn’t love at first sight in a new interview for their joint British GQ Style cover. “I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb,” she said about their first -ever encounter at a GQ party years ago. They also tested their true love during The Couples Quiz, found below.

Dec. 15, 2021: He casts her in his Taurus musical drama

It’s only fitting that ever since these lovebirds found each other on the silver screen, they’d eventually find their way back to it. The rapper cast Fox, Lil Tjay, Naomi Wild and more in his upcoming musical saga about a rising-but-troubled recording artist and his tireless pursuit to record one more song.

Jan. 12, 2022: The engagement

MGK got down on one knee and asked Fox to be his leading lady for life on Jan. 11, which they announced to the world the following day. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she captioned a video of the whimsical, romantic moment. “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.” Ahh, the thrills of pop-punk romance and the never-ending “Bloody Valentine” theme between these two. He explained in a separate post that he strayed away from “tradition” and proposed with two rings — one containing her birth stone, emerald, and the other containing a diamond, his birth stone — “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”