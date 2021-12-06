×
Machine Gun Kelly Was Chained to Megan Fox by the Pinky at His Nail Polish Launch Party

The couple took their attachment to a whole new level.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Jerritt Clark for Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have found a new way to be attached: by the nails.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer showed up to the launch party for his new UN/DN LAQR nail polish line with his girlfriend on Saturday night, with the couple joined by a chain attached to their respective bright-pink pinky nails. Thankfully, the chain could be unclasped so Kelly could appropriately greet and mingle with his guests.

For the event, the rocker donned a slick black suit, no shirt, and a shiny silver chin plate, while Fox complemented her beau’s look in a black minidress, oversize blazer and sparkling black body chain. The day after the West Hollywood, Calif., bash, she posted a closer look at her glam on Instagram, captioning the carousel of pics, “hot topic couture.”

Kelly’s non-gendered polish collection (pronounced “undone lacquer”) comes in 10 different shades — in colors with names like Mary Jane, Writer’s Block, Slippery When Wet and Twenty Five to Life — or eight sets of three polishes each.

Just last week, the singer admitted during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he once accidentally stabbed himself in the hand while trying to impress his longtime love doing a rather questionable knife trick.

He also recently slammed the Grammys on Twitter after his 2020 pop-punk album Tickets to My Downfall failed to secure a single nomination in either the rock or general categories.

Check out Kelly and Fox’s matching goth-inspired looks — and a closer look at the pinky chain — below.

