Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Have Added a Kitten to Their Family: ‘Welcome Whiskey’

Ahead of their wedding, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are getting started on expanding their family — not with children, but with a new pet. On Monday (Feb. 28), the “Papercuts” singer took to Instagram to share a major life update: He and Fox are now the proud parents of a black and brown spotted kitten.

“Welcome Whiskey to the gang,” MGK captioned a series of photos of their new feline friend, which featured adorable snaps of the kitten yawning while resting on a cat tree, posing for a family photo with alongside Mom and Dad, and a video of the kitten playing with the singer’s hand.

The 31-year-old has yet to share if he and Fox plan to start a human family of their own, but has provided a small update on their wedding plans. During his Thursday (Feb. 25) appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the comedian asked him, “When are you going to get married?”

MGK did not have a concrete response, but replied, “Umm … when they can build me a red river, with like, gothic … The location is hard! Trying to find a spot that’s matching my artist.” Corden then interjected, “I love it! I love the idea a red river in a gothic setting! That would be amazing.”

The potential theme is certainly not out of place for the couple. When Fox announced their engagement in a January Instagram post, she told her followers that they “drank each other’s blood” after she said yes to the singer’s proposal.

See the photos of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s new cat below.