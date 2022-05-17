Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Matching Tattoos With Megan Fox on Their Ring Fingers

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram on Monday (May 16) to celebrate Megan Fox’s 36th birthday with a sweet, and brow-raising, tribute post.

“Wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. i love you maki,” the Blonde Don wrote, punctuating the caption with a knife, a heart and two candle emojis.

The carousel of photos and videos featured several sweet moments between the couple from a trip to Disneyland on Space Mountain to a mirror selfie from their recent weekend in Las Vegas for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. However, one photo sure to get tongues wagging in the comments section was a snapshot of the pair’s hands…with matching voodoo doll tattoos on their left ring fingers. (He then gave fans a glimpse at real-life dolls standing side by side in the very next photo.)

Neither Kelly nor Fox has confirmed any speculation that they’ve progressed from engaged to hitched, but the pop-punk rocker first fueled the rumors when he dedicated his BBMAs performance of Mainstream Sellout album cut “Twin Flame” to the actress by calling her his “wife.”

Over the weekend, the “Emo Girl” singer also presented a panel titled “A Decade of Touring” at the first-ever Billboard MusicCon, hosted one of the convention’s official afterparties at Zouk Nightclub and attended the premiere of Good Mourning, his new film starring Fox, Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron and more.

On the red carpet at the premiere, MGK sang his fianceé’s praises, calling her “comedically genius” in the film, which will be released May 20. “I think she’s so underrated as a comedic actor and just as an actor who can adapt to different faces and phases, so, it was an honor,” he added.

Scroll through Kelly’s birthday tribute to Fox below for a close-up of their matching tattoos.