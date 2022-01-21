Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Enjoy a Romantic Italian Vacation After Engagement Announcement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are basking in their post-engagement bliss. The pair of “twin flames” took a trip to Italy’s Lake Como after announcing their commitment to each other, and Fox posted a series of vacation photos to her Instagram account on Thursday (Jan. 20).

The snaps feature Fox and Kelly smiling wide for a pair of images, walking through the cobblestone streets of the Italian village, admiring the lush mountainside and stunning cloud-free skies of Lake Como from the comfort of a boat. Fox kept her caption simple, using their Instagram-able location to describe the set of photos.

Kelly and Fox’s Italian getaway comes after they announced their engagement on Jan. 11, when Fox posted a video of MGK’s proposal to her Instagram. “Just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” the 35-year-old actress captioned the post, adding that they “drank each other’s blood” following the proposal.

After sharing the happy news, the “Papercuts” singer spoke to Vogue about their engagement. In addition to revealing he and Fox went public with their proposal details to “control the narrative” of their relationship, the 31-year-old shared that the ring was designed to cause Fox some pain if she ever attempts to remove it.

“It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment,” he explained. “It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine … The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet … And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”

See Fox’s photos of her vacation with the musician on her Instagram account.