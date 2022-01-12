×
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Engagement: Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian & More Congratulate the Couple

The comment section of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's Instagram posts quickly became flooded with star-studded congratulatory messages.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Phillip Faraone/GI for iHeartMedia)

After a year and a half of dating, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are officially engaged.

Fox posted a video on Wednesday (Jan. 12) of MGK getting down on one knee in front of a banyan tree, as a smiling Megan said yes. According to their respective Instagram posts, the proposal occurred on Tuesday.

The “Bloody Valentine” rocker also shared a close up of the stunning, unconventional ring, which featured both of their birthstones “set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

The comment section of their Instagram posts quickly became flooded with star-studded congratulatory messages. “So happy for u guys!!!!” Kim Kardashian commented on Fox’s post with a ring, heart-eyed face and red heart emoji.

“F–K YESSSSS,” Travis Barker, who recently celebrated his own engagement to Kourtney Kardashian, commented on MGK’s post along with a black heart. Following the black hearts trend, Yungblud left three in the comments. Ryan Tedder switched it up with a string of flame emojis.

“Cut to me and Pete [Davidson] fighting in a cage over who officiates this wedding,” Whitney Cummings joked.

“FINALLY!! i’m so happy for y’all, congratulations!” Maggie Lindemann added. “HOLY S—” Lil Huddy commented. “That ring is insane.”

“You two are the perfect ‘pear,'” Avril Lavigne noted, referring to the color scheme and shape of the ring. “Congratulations on your engagement!”

See MGK’s post here, and Fox’s post on Instagram here.

