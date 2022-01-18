Machine Gun Kelly Shared His Engagement to Megan Fox to ‘Control the Narrative’

Machine Gun Kelly spilled the tea on his recent engagement to Megan Fox on Monday in a new interview with Vogue, including why he chose to post the big moment on social media.

“We released it to control the narrative. As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa!” Kelly told the fashion magazine at the afterparty ahead of his collaborative menswear show with Dolce & Gabbana. “But yeah, I didn’t expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.” (For her part, Fox added that she “[doesn’t] really look at social media,” and was therefore unaware of the hoopla surrounding the couple’s engagement.)

The “Forget Me Too” singer also spilled a few more, ahem, thorny details about the sparkler Fox is sporting on her left ring finger these days. “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment,” he shared. “It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine…The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet…And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…”

Kelly officially popped the question earlier this month, nearly two years after sparks first flew between himself and the actress on the set of the 2021 thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass co-starring Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch.

Since then, the couple have been nearly inseparable, with Fox starring in the music video for the singer’s Tickets to My Downfall-era lead single “Bloody Valentine” and the pair even being attached by a pinky chain at the launch for Kelly’s new nail polish line UN/DN LAQR.