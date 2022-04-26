Yes, Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Drink Each Other’s Blood — But It’s ‘For Ritual Purposes Only’

File this under blood-curdling news of the day: Megan Fox opened up in a new interview on Tuesday (April 26) to clarify why exactly she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood.

The actress first revealed the couple’s vampiric habit following their January engagement, but now she’s adding even more bloody context to Glamour UK, telling the magazine, “So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Explore Explore Machine Gun Kelly See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

During the chat, the Midnight in the Switchgrass star also delved into how she and her rock-star fiancé differ when it comes to their ritualistic practices.

“I’m much more controlled,” she explained. “I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.'”

In another interview, Kelly recently shared that he’s planning a return to rap and hip-hop with his next album. “I’m gonna step into where I left Hotel Diablo and expand on my storytelling as a rapper and find a new innovative sound for the hip-hop Machine Gun Kelly,” the recent Billboard cover star said of his planned follow-up to last month’s Mainstream Sellout, which earned the pop-punk singer his second consecutive No. 1 album atop the Billboard 200.