×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Cut a Hole in Her Outfit for a Very NSFW Reason

What happens in Vegas goes on social media.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Brenton Ho

Megan Fox took to Instagram on Sunday night (May 15) to share some of the NSFW things she was up to with Machine Gun Kelly while in Las Vegas for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

“An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season…just SO much crying in the shower,” the actress captioned a carousel of pictures and videos showing off the outfits she wore during the whirlwind trip, including a sparkly blue jumpsuit.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox

See latest videos, charts and news

However, four slides into the post, fans were jolted into learning that Fox had apparently done much more than cry in the shower when she shared a screenshot of a text exchange with her stylist. “Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex,” she wrote with a shrug emoji.

Related

Kali Uchis billboard music awards

Here Are the Winners of Latin Categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

“I hate you,” the beleaguered stylist replied, though the stylist was sure to include a number of cry-laughing emojis before adding, “I’ll fix it.”

Fox also got an onstage shout-out from her rock star fiancé during the BBMAs Sunday  when he referred to her as his “wife” before launching into Mainstream Sellout album closer “Twin Flame.” Moments after hinting that the pair had possibly tied the knot, he kicked speculation into overdrive by dedicating part of the song to their “unborn child.”

Even before the show, the couple’s weekend was jam-packed, with Kelly speaking on “A Decade of Touring” at Billboard’s inaugural MusicCon with his band, hosting one of the convention’s afterparties, and attending the premiere of Good Mourning, his new movie with Fox.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad