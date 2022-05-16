Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Cut a Hole in Her Outfit for a Very NSFW Reason

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Megan Fox took to Instagram on Sunday night (May 15) to share some of the NSFW things she was up to with Machine Gun Kelly while in Las Vegas for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

“An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season…just SO much crying in the shower,” the actress captioned a carousel of pictures and videos showing off the outfits she wore during the whirlwind trip, including a sparkly blue jumpsuit.

However, four slides into the post, fans were jolted into learning that Fox had apparently done much more than cry in the shower when she shared a screenshot of a text exchange with her stylist. “Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex,” she wrote with a shrug emoji.

“I hate you,” the beleaguered stylist replied, though the stylist was sure to include a number of cry-laughing emojis before adding, “I’ll fix it.”

Fox also got an onstage shout-out from her rock star fiancé during the BBMAs Sunday when he referred to her as his “wife” before launching into Mainstream Sellout album closer “Twin Flame.” Moments after hinting that the pair had possibly tied the knot, he kicked speculation into overdrive by dedicating part of the song to their “unborn child.”

Even before the show, the couple’s weekend was jam-packed, with Kelly speaking on “A Decade of Touring” at Billboard’s inaugural MusicCon with his band, hosting one of the convention’s afterparties, and attending the premiere of Good Mourning, his new movie with Fox.