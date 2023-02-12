Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors After Deleting Their Photos & Quoting Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox calling it quits?

Rumors about a possible breakup between the pop-punk star and actress are swirling after Fox posted a cryptic message to her Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 12) quoting lyrics from Beyonce‘s 2016 Lemonade song “Pray You Catch Me.” Hours after the post, Fox deleted her Instagram account altogether.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” Fox captioned the IG post, which included photos of herself looking fierce and a video of a burning envelope.

Fox’s followers quickly took to the comments section of her post, with one fan suggesting that MGK cheated on the actress. “He probably got with Sophie,” the user wrote. Fox jokingly responded, “Maybe I got with Sophie,” alongside a fire emoji.

To further ignite the split rumors, Fox also deleted all photos and videos of herself with Kelly on Instagram, including their engagement announcement from January 2022. The actress also began following Eminem, who has a history of beef with MGK.

Kelly’s Instagram still featured photos of himself with Fox at press time. Billboard has reached out to the rapper-singer’s representatives for comment.

Kelly and Fox first met in spring 2020 while they were filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico. The pair began officially dating that summer and later got engaged in January 2022. Fox was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three young sons. Kelly has a teenage daughter.

See Fox’s post on Instagram below.