Machine Gun Kelly Goes Wild Over Megan Fox’s Jungle Bikini Photo Shoot: ‘Maul Me’

Welcome to the jungle. Machine Gun Kelly went absolutely feral over Megan Fox’s recent bikini photo shoot, for which she posed like a wild animal perched in the trees.

In the images shared to Fox’s Instagram Saturday (July 15), the Jennifer’s Body actress models on all fours atop a thick tree branch, showing off an itty bitty bikini made sparingly out of leaves. “the forest is my oldest friend,” she captioned the post.

And of course, Fox’s animal magnetism attracted the approval of the rocker. “if this is what a wild animal looks like, i’d let it maul me,” commented MGK, born Colson Baker.

Based on the rapper-turned-punk rocker’s comment, it seems that the couple, who got engaged in January 2022, are back on solid footing. The two threw fans for a loop earlier this year, however, when Fox sparked breakup rumors by posting cryptic lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade hinting that she’d been betrayed before deleting her Instagram entirely. Speculation that Baker had cheated on the Expendables 4 star with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd swirled shortly after, but Fox later insisted that there had been “no third party interference in this relationship of any kind.”

The 37-year-old New Girl alum is on a roll with the swimwear shoots, having graced the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit issue in May. In an interview with the magazine, Fox got real about her struggles with body dysmorphia, revealing, “There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.”

As for Baker, the 33-year-old Good Mourning star has been making headlines for a string of memorable performances on tour. Perhaps most notably, he fulfilled a fan’s wish to be punched in the face by the “Emo Girl” singer at Rock Werchter festival in Belgium. Prior to that, Baker made an appearance at Hellfest in France, where he was captured receiving a tattoo from his teenage daughter, Casie.